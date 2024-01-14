VIDEO: Hema Malini To Perform Ramayana-Based Dance Drama In Ayodhya At Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

BJP MP Hema Malini will be presenting a dance drama based on the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024.

Hema Malini said in a video message, "..I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.