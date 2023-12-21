Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Invitations Extended To Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge

Ayodhya Ram temple | Representative Image

Lucknow: Invitations for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya have been sent to Sonia Gandhi, congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Besides the leader of congress in parliament Adheer Ranjan Choudhury and former prime minister HD Devegowda have also been invited by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony on January 22.

PM along with notable celebrities expected to attend event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat along with 7,000 dignitaries would be present during the consecration ceremony after which the newly built temple would be opened for devotees for prayers. Among these 7000, the trust has invited 4000 prominent Saints & Seers while 3,000 VVIPs. Among the 3000 VVIPs would be cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, cine star Amitabh Bachchan, noted industrialist Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. Yog Guru Baba Ramdeo, spiritual preacher Sadguru and a few more well known faces from TV.

Ram temple consecration rituals to take place from January 16-22

The trust had sent its members to personally invite former deputy prime minister LK Advani and former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi. The rituals of consecration would begin on January 16 and conclude on January 22. The trust is likely to send invitations to few more leaders from the opposition parties in coming days.

According to a senior congress leader in UP, it is yet not clear whether Sonia Gandhi and Kharge would attend the consecration but former prime minister Manmohan Singh would not come due to his poor health.