UP: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Invites 6000 Dignitaries For Historic Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration On January 22

Ram Temple At Ayodhya | File Photo

FPJ Bureau/Lucknow: With the construction of the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in its last leg, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has started the process of inviting dignitaries for the consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22.

Of these 6000 dignitaries the trust has invited 4000 prominent Saints & Seers from across the country and abroad. To maintain order and avoid problems due to rush as well as restrictions on movement due to the Prime Minister’s visit during the consecration, the trust has issued instructions about arrival and departure dates.

Consecration event to be held on January 22

As per the invitation, the dignitaries have been asked to arrive in Ayodhya on January 21, a day in advance to the date of consecration and depart on January 23. The trust has asked all the invitees to carry their Aadhar cards while coming to the consecration venue. Besides, it will also share a link on the mobile phones of the guests, a link through which they would generate an entry pass for the venue.

Invitations sent to dignitaries via digital mode

According to a trust member, the invitation has been sent via post and a PDF file of it is also shared on the mobile phones of the guests on their personal WhatsApp account. Only the invitee will be permitted to attend the consecration ceremony. The Saints and Seers invited to the event have been asked not to be accompanied by their disciples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to preside over the consecration ceremony which would be attended by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The three-hour-long ceremony will begin at 11 AM and conclude at 2 PM.