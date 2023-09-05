UP: As Ram Mandir Nears Completion, Hospitality Majors Evince Interest In Ayodhya

UP: As Ram Mandir Construction At Ayodhya Nears Completion, Hospitality Giants Show Evincing Interest In Building Hotels & Guesthouses | File Photo

Lucknow: With Ram Mandir at Ayodhya about to complete, hospitality majors from India and abroad have been evincing interest in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

The flow of pilgrims is rising in Ayodhya everyday and so the number of hotels coming up.

Taj Group to construct a 100-room hotel in Ayodhya

The Taj group of companies is all set to construct a 100-room hotel in Ayodhya and the well-known Ginger group too has planned a mega 120-room setup here. According to the officials of Ayodhya district, so far 26 big hotel projects have been approved here while many states are supposed to open their guest houses. Officials said that with the opening of hotels at large scale tourism activities will go up and the economy will boost up.

As per the new tourism policy of UP, a total of 89 companies have shown interest in opening hotels in Ayodhya. Of these projects, 26 companies have been approved so far. While many more might come up in days to come. In the first groundbreaking ceremony of UP proposed next month, construction of 26 hotels would begin. The state government has offered land to the various states for opening their own guest houses. The officials informed that many states including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have agreed to open guest houses in Ayodhya.

Phase 1 of Ram Janmabhoomi temple construction to be completed by next year

It may be mentioned that the first phase of the construction of the grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi would be completed in January next. The inauguration of Ram Temple is to be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third week of January. The temple trust has been making preparations for the month-long inaugural ceremony. Ahead of the inauguration of Ram temple, the number of tourists coming to Ayodhya is on the rise, and demand for hotel rooms is growing every day.

According to the officials of the tourism department at present, 80000 to one lakh tourists have been coming to Ayodhya on a daily basis. A maximum of this crowd visits Ram temple which is under construction. Earlier most of the people coming to Ayodhya used to go to Hanuman Garhi only but this trend is changing now.

Sriram International Airport

Officials said that the construction of Sriram International Airport in Ayodhya would be completed next month and after this, the number of domestic and overseas tourists is set to rise.