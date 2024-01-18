 Ram Temple Consecration: Anti-Terrorist Squad Commandos Deployed To Boost Security For January 22 Event
Ayodhya is under the watchful eye of drones and trained security forces equipped with artificial intelligence.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Ayodhya will be fortified ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony with a foolproof security cover. | ANI

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event on January 22, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.

Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in a post on X late Wednesday, said that the procession of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla was completed with enthusiasm and the recitation of Anand Ramayana started in the pavilion.

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, preparations are almost done amid tight security arrangements.

Ayodhya will be fortified ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony with a foolproof security cover.

UP Police has also introduced artificial intelligence-based anti-mine drones to provide 360-degree security coverage. Ayodhya is under the watchful eye of drones and trained security forces equipped with artificial intelligence.

7-day Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16. PM Narendra Modi also began an 11-day religious exercise ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, in the month, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

