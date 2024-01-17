Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ayodhya Immersed In Spiritual Fervor As 'Jal Kalash Yatra' Marks Consecration Prelude

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya |

Lucknow: Ayodhya is currently aglow with spiritual fervor as the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ramlala approaches. On the second day of the consecration ritual, the city witnessed a captivating 'Jal Kalash Yatra,' led by women, weaving through its streets in a vibrant procession.

The yatra commenced in the morning from the banks of the Sarayu River. Women, bearing urns filled with consecrated water from the river, engaged in joyful dances accompanied by rhythmic beats and melodious songs dedicated to Lord Ram. The atmosphere echoed with expressions of profound devotion to the revered deity.

#WATCH | A group of nine women hold 'Kalash Jal Yatra' from Saryu river to Ram temple in Ayodhya for religious rituals leading to 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on 22nd January pic.twitter.com/4XPC0lLTqs — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

VVIPs take the lead

Usha Mishra, the wife of Yajmaan Dr. Anil Mishra, took charge of leading the procession, joined by Ramalakshmi Tripathi, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi's wife, and other enthusiastic participants. The event seamlessly blended religious fervor with cultural celebration, creating a unique and uplifting experience.

In line with the elaborate puja rituals, 21 women carried the consecrated water from Sarju to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. At this sacred site, the newly constructed complex and altars dedicated to Navgraha and the Yagya Mandap underwent purification using the sanctified water from the Kalash. The Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav officially commenced with the installation of the Kalash.

Ramlala to be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18

On this significant day, Vedic scholars congregated on the banks of the Saryu River, invoking blessings through sacred chants. Acharya Sunil Dixit, a key figure in orchestrating various forms of worship on the banks of the Saryu, announced that the statue of Ramlala, meticulously crafted by Arun Yogi, is scheduled to enter the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. Before its installation, the idol will embark on a ceremonial tour within the temple complex.

As Ayodhya gears up for the grand consecration ceremony, the resonating chants of "Jai Shri Ram" permeate every corner, creating an atmosphere charged with reverence and devotion. The city's transformation reflects a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity, with ornate decorations and cultural richness adorning its streets and spaces.