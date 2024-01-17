Ram Temple Inauguration: Flights To Ayodhya From Major Cities On January 21-22 See Surging Demand & Price Hikes

Representational photo | Pixabay

Ahead of the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22, flights to Ayodhya are in high demand. Airlines are responding to this demand by increasing the number of flights and launching new routes to Ayodhya. The flight prices have surged, with some tickets costing three times more than the average fares, reflecting an increase in flight bookings to Ayodhya since the beginning of January.

The heightened interest in visiting Ayodhya has also led to a surge in demand for private jets, with as many as 100 private jets expected to land at the city's airport on January 22.

As the city prepares for the historic event, the transportation costs and the number of flights serving Ayodhya are reflective of the significant interest and influx of visitors to the sacred city.

Flights to Ayodhya from across major cities

IndiGo

IndiGo has introduced direct flights connecting Mumbai and Ayodhya, commencing operations from Monday, January 15. Additionally, the airline has initiated direct flights between Delhi and Ayodhya.

The airline began operating flights from the newly opened Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, making it the first to do so.

Check out the Indigo flights scheduled from Mumbai to Ayodhya on January 21-22

Mumbai to Ayodhya Indigo Direct flight on January 22 | skyscanner

Mumbai to Ayodhya Indigo Direct flight on January 21 | skyscanner

Air India Express

The Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru and Kolkata was officially launched ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple on Wednesday, January 17.

The airline will operate non-stop flights to Ayodhya from two major cities, Bengaluru and Kolkata in addition to Delhi.

Check out the Indigo flights scheduled for Mumbai to Ayodhya on January 21-22.

Mumbai to Ayodhya Air India express flight on January 22. | skyscanner

Mumbai to Ayodhya Air India express flight on January 21. | skyscanner

SpiceJet

SpiceJet Limited is set to launch non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai from February 1, 2024. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft for these routes.

Additionally, a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, has been announced to accommodate passengers attending the auspicious 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple on January 22, with a return flight on the same day. SpiceJet has also introduced new flights connecting Mumbai with Srinagar, Chennai with Jaipur, and Bengaluru with Varanasi starting February 1.

Mumbai to Ayodhya flight on February 1. | skyscanner

chennai to Ayodhya Direct and 1 stop flight on Feb 1 | skyscanner

Explore the flight rates and schedule for travel from Mumbai to Ayodhya on January 22. Flights are provided by both Indigo and Air India Express, with prices varying from Rs 5,500 to Rs 14,000.

Mumbai to Ayodhya on January 22. |

On January 22, flight from Bangalore to Ayodhya, Indigo and Air India Express offer morning flights, with prices ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000.

Bangalore to Ayodhya on January 22. |

Check the flight rates and schedule for travel from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya on January 22. The available flights offer a price range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000.

Ahmedabad to Ayodhya on January 22 |

The available flights from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 22 provide a prices ranging from Rs 3,800 to Rs 5,500.

Delhi to Ayodhya on January 22 |

Ayodhya Airport

The newly constructed Ayodhya Airport, named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, was inaugurated by the prime minister on December 30, 2023.

Ayodhya's expansive airport, constructed by the Airports Authority of India in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, was completed in Phase 1 at a cost exceeding Rs 1450 crore. The terminal, spanning 6500 sqm, can accommodate around 10 lakh passengers annually. Designed with the architectural style of the forthcoming Shri Ram Mandir, the terminal's interior showcases local art and murals portraying the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

Flights rates are subject to change.