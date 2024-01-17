Gujarat: Surat NGO Distributes 21,000 Ashoka Tree Saplings Among Residents Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya |

Gujarat: As the nation prepares for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a unique initiative has taken root in Sachin, a town near Surat. Hearts at Work Foundation, an environment-focused NGO led by activist Viral Desai, popularly known as the Greenman of Surat, has embarked on a mission to distribute 21,000 Ashoka tree saplings to the residents. This gesture, imbued with deep cultural significance and environmental awareness, promises to leave a lasting mark on the community.

The Ashoka tree, also known as the Sita-Ashoka tree, holds immense significance in Hindu mythology and finds its place prominently in the Ramayana. Legend has it that Sita, the embodiment of purity and devotion, sat beneath its shade in Lanka. This majestic rainforest tree, adorned with vibrant yellow-orange flowers and lush foliage, symbolizes hope, resilience, and divine grace.

BJP Leaders Attend Distribution Ceremony

The grand distribution ceremony of these saplings took place at the Sardar Patel Uttar Buniyadi Ashram Shala in Sachin, graced by the presence of prominent personalities like former cabinet minister of Gujarat Narottam Patel, regional officer of Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) Jignasha Oza, social leader Bharat Shah, and social worker Ritu Rathi.

Viral Desai, the driving force behind this initiative, not only distributed the saplings but also took a heartfelt resolution to personally deliver them to every household during the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav. This commitment further underscores the NGO's dedication to environmental stewardship and cultural preservation.

The event also witnessed the announcement of creating five urban forests dedicated to the Ashoka tree, a testament to Hearts at Work Foundation's unwavering commitment to greening the city and combating pollution.

Details On The Event

Each participant at the ceremony received an Ashoka sapling and a copy of the Ramcharit Manas, a symbolic gesture that intertwined environmental consciousness with spiritual values. This thoughtful touch resonated deeply with the attendees, solidifying the significance of the occasion.

"We believe that Ram is present in every particle, even in the air we breathe," said Viral Desai, aptly nicknamed the Greenman. "Therefore, it is our duty to keep this air pure and safeguard the environment. Distributing Ashoka trees during this auspicious period is a way of ensuring that we live our lives free from sorrow and embrace the values of purity and hope that this magnificent tree embodies."