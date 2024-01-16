Gujarat: JW Marriott Resort & Spa To Come To Surat With Over 300 Rooms & Villas, 6 Different Cuisines & More

Representative Image | File

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) has emerged as the latest beacon of allure for the renowned international hotel brand JW Marriott. Marriott International, a global hospitality giant, has unveiled plans to introduce its prestigious luxury brand, JW Marriott, to the diamond city of Surat.

GJHM collaborated with Auro Hotels

In a strategic collaboration, Gujarat JHM Hotels (GJHM), owned by the esteemed Rama family, has joined forces with US-based Auro Hotels to embark on a hotel management agreement for the much-anticipated JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa. This opulent addition will mark GJHM's third Marriott International establishment in Surat, complementing the existing Surat Marriott Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott Surat.

Situated on the Earthspace campus, where Auro University, the Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Center, and Courtyard by Marriott Surat currently stand, the JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa aims to intertwine hospitality operations with education. The close proximity to these academic institutions provides Gujarat JHM with a unique opportunity to nurture future leaders in the hospitality industry.

JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa amenities

The JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa is poised to offer over 300 guestrooms and villas, housing four distinct food and beverage outlets featuring six different cuisines. The lavish amenities include a full-service JW Lounge, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, a plush spa with a salon, and a dedicated Kids' Club. The hotel is also set to boast 10,000 sq. feet of meeting and ballroom space, positioning itself as a prime destination for medium to large-scale events.

Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are very pleased to grow our relationship with Gujarat JHM Hotels (GJHM) and introduce the JW Marriott brand to Surat, a market that is witnessing substantial growth and development. Gujarat JHM Hotels (GJHM) is an ideal fit with its vision centred around innovation, creativity, and design, while the JW Marriott brand resonates a legacy of extraordinary hospitality."

Earthspace is just 20 minutes away from Surat International Airport

Earthspace, located in Hazira, a suburb of Surat, enjoys the convenience of being just 20 minutes away from the Surat International Airport. Positioned in proximity to the City Centre and Surat's bustling diamond and textile hub, the location enhances the appeal of JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa.

In addition to the hotel, Auro is concurrently developing the Earthspace Convention Center, spread across 100,000 sq. ft. The centre includes a column-free 42,000 sq. ft. ballroom with the capacity to accommodate approximately 4,200 people in banquet style. This ambitious addition aims to attract large national conferences and exhibitions to Surat, contributing to the city's growth trajectory.

DJ Rama, President and CEO of Auro Hotels, expressed pride in their longstanding affiliation with Marriott International. He stated, "Our strategic partnership with Marriott International has been vital to our success and will help us grow our footprint in Surat, supporting India’s incredible growth trajectory." As the project unfolds, the JW Marriott Surat Resort & Spa emerges as a symbol of luxury and sophistication, poised to redefine hospitality standards in the diamond city.