Celebsbooking – A Leading Celebrity Management & Artist Booking Interface organised India Business Awards ™ 2023 on 6th May 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai

Celebsbooking organised India Business Awards
2023 and felicitated Startups, Entrepreneurs, Influencers, Mr. Vikas Gade & Mr. Gyan Singh greeting Ms Ameesha Patel
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: The Chief Guest Bollywood Diva Ms Ameesha Patel felicitated startups, entrepreneurs and new age influencers.
India Business Awards
is a platform to put your brand in spotlight! With an aim to help entrepreneurs and businesses to promote and reach out to a larger audience.
The event was Sponsored by Mr Gyan Singh Managing Director of Roadmaster Cycle & Skymaster Aviation, Just Merchant Things of Mr Ameer Merchant, Gaurav Consultancy Services – a financial advisory firm of Mr Gaurav Tiwari.
The event was supported by Mr. Ajay Jalan & Sai Manas Bandlamudi.
Awardees felicitated at the event:
Riva Arora – Youngest Actress of the Year 2023
Meet Mukhi – Youngest Actor of the Year 2023
Sajid Shaikh – Content Creator of the Year 2023
Deshna Dugad – Youngest TV Actress of the Year 2023
Deepak Joshi – Social Media Influencer of the Year 2023
Akash Thapa – Choreographer of the Year 2023
Prarbdha Batwal – Actor, Youtuber, Influencer
Sameer Mark – Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023
Surabhi Samriddhi – Young Actress of the Year 2023
Ansh Singh – Social Media Influencer of the Year
Veekash Doshi – Managing Director of Coco High
Er Suhail Sharma – Chairman VNS Group of Industries
Omkar Bidkar – V J Jewellers & Son’s Pvt Ltd
Ramesh Borkute – CEO YYBNL
Dr Ashish Kumar – International Bodybuilder, Powerlifter, Fitness Expert
Akriti Agarwal – Rising Star
Pratik Gaur – Founder Celebistan Pvt Ltd
Noor Siddiqui – Casting Director
Danish Alfaaz – Singer & Composer
Aishwarya Agrawal – Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year
Ashnoor Kaur – Young Singer & Actress
Varun Buddhadev – Young Actor of the Year
Manav Manglani – Most Preferred Paparazzi By Brands
