 Celebsbooking – A Leading Celebrity Management & Artist Booking Interface organised India Business Awards ™ 2023 on 6th May 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai
Vishal JasaniUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

Celebsbooking organised India Business Awards

2023 and felicitated Startups, Entrepreneurs, Influencers, Mr. Vikas Gade & Mr. Gyan Singh greeting Ms Ameesha Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: The Chief Guest Bollywood Diva Ms Ameesha Patel felicitated startups, entrepreneurs and new age influencers.

India Business Awards

is a platform to put your brand in spotlight! With an aim to help entrepreneurs and businesses to promote and reach out to a larger audience.

The event was Sponsored by Mr Gyan Singh Managing Director of Roadmaster Cycle & Skymaster Aviation, Just Merchant Things of Mr Ameer Merchant, Gaurav Consultancy Services – a financial advisory firm of Mr Gaurav Tiwari.

The event was supported by Mr. Ajay Jalan & Sai Manas Bandlamudi.

Awardees felicitated at the event:

Riva Arora – Youngest Actress of the Year 2023

Meet Mukhi – Youngest Actor of the Year 2023

Sajid Shaikh – Content Creator of the Year 2023

Deshna Dugad – Youngest TV Actress of the Year 2023

Deepak Joshi – Social Media Influencer of the Year 2023

Akash Thapa – Choreographer of the Year 2023

Prarbdha Batwal – Actor, Youtuber, Influencer

Sameer Mark – Fashion Influencer of the Year 2023

Surabhi Samriddhi – Young Actress of the Year 2023

Ansh Singh – Social Media Influencer of the Year

Veekash Doshi – Managing Director of Coco High

Er Suhail Sharma – Chairman VNS Group of Industries

Omkar Bidkar – V J Jewellers & Son’s Pvt Ltd

Ramesh Borkute – CEO YYBNL

Dr Ashish Kumar – International Bodybuilder, Powerlifter, Fitness Expert

Akriti Agarwal – Rising Star

Pratik Gaur – Founder Celebistan Pvt Ltd

Noor Siddiqui – Casting Director

Danish Alfaaz – Singer & Composer

Aishwarya Agrawal – Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year

Ashnoor Kaur – Young Singer & Actress

Varun Buddhadev – Young Actor of the Year

Manav Manglani – Most Preferred Paparazzi By Brands

