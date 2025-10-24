Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 24, 2025

File Image |

Nifty opened with a sharp gap-up of nearly 190 points around the 26050 zone amid optimism over the India–US trade deal and traded sideways in the first half of the session within a narrow 50-point range. However, in the second half, the index witnessed profit booking of more than 200 points from the day’s high of 26104, wiping out most of its early gains. After a strong rally over the past few sessions, the index is now facing some pressure near its all-time high of 26277. On the daily chart, Nifty formed a bearish candle, though the sequence of higher highs continues for the sixth consecutive session. A healthy dip from current levels should be viewed as a buying opportunity within the broader uptrend. Now it has to hold above 25800 zones for an up move towards 26000 then 26277 zones while supports have shifted higher to 25800 then 25700 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26500 then 26200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25500 then 26000 strike. Call writing is seen at 26100 then 26200 strike while Put writing is seen at 26000 then 26100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25300 to 26300 zones while an immediate range between 25600 to 26100 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened with a gap up start and traded within a narrow 300 point range during the first half of the session. On the higher side, the index faced stiff resistance near the 85300 zone and witnessed profit booking and selling pressure in the latter half of trade. On the daily chart, the Sensex formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow, signalling a restricted upside. Despite intermittent profit booking, the index managed to end the day with gains of around 270 points. Now it has to hold above 84500 zones for an up move towards 85100 then 85300 zones while on the downside support are placed at 84500 then 84200 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened gap up at new life high territory and extended the momentum to hit new life high of 58577 marks in the first half of the session. Later, some cool off was seen from higher zones towards 58000 levels at latter part of the session. It formed a small bearish candle on daily scale as some profit booking was seen at higher zones after a relentless rally of almost 2300 points in last few sessions but structure of higher lows is intact from last six sessions. Rate sensitive Index is trading above its short term moving averages as bigger trend is positive with overall buy on dips stance. Now it has to hold above 58000 zones for an up move towards 58577 marks then new life high territory towards 58750 zones while on the downside support is seen at 58000 then 57750 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.17% at 25950 levels. Positive setup seen in Bharat Forge, Naukri, Infosys, Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Piramal Pharma, Sona Coms, Inox Wind and HCL Technologies while weakness in Eternal, Dixon Tech, BPCL, Dalmia Bharat, Kaynes Technology, SRF, NMDC, Exide Industries, ICICI Bank and Ultratech Cement.

CROMPTON - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Crompton has shown signs of a potential reversal after a steep decline from ₹400 to ₹278. The stock has been on a downward journey but lately took support at 278-280 levels and has managed to make higher highs and higher lows followed by sideways movements indicating the stock is getting ready for upside supported by decent volumes.

BUY CROMPTON CMP 290.95 SL 278.00 TGT 304.80

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 24th Oct 2025

Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Eravi Gopan as President and Global Head – High Tech, Products, and Platforms. He will lead Hexaware’s global strategy, growth, and client success initiatives across the vertical. With deep experience in SaaS, AI, and technology services, Eravi is recognized for building and scaling businesses across geographies and industry verticals.

He has led high-growth teams in venture-funded Silicon Valley start-ups, large global enterprises, and partnered deeply with foundational technology companies. He served as Chief Revenue Officer at a Google Venturesbacked SaaS platform, where he led a successful transformation and acquisition, and more recently as the first Chief Commercial Officer of an Accel Ventures-backed enterprise AI startup.

Cipla:

Eli Lilly (Lilly), and Cipla announced an agreement to distribute and promote tirzepatide in India under a second brand name, Yurpeak® . Under the agreement, Cipla has the rights to distribute and promote Yurpeak®— in India. This strategic agreement aims to expand the availability of tirzepatide by enabling broader access across the country beyond cities where Lilly already has an established presence. Lilly will manufacture and supply Yurpeak® to Cipla, and the price will be the same as Mounjaro®.

Tirzepatide is the first dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, prescribed for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management. It’s used alongside diet and exercise for adults with obesity (BMI ≥30) or overweight (BMI ≥27) with related comorbidities.

BEL, BDL in Focus:

The Defence Acquisition Council approved various proposals of the Services amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore on 23rd October 2025. For the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.

The procurement of NAMIS (Tracked) will enhance the Indian Army’s capability of neutralising enemy’s combat vehicles, bunkers & other field fortifications, whereas GBMES will provide round-the-clock Electronic Intelligence of enemy emitters. The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains.

Colgate:

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited reported net sales of Rs 1,507 crore for the Quarter ended 30th September 2025, as compared to Rs 1,609 crore YoY and against Rs 1,421 crore QoQ reflecting a sequential growth of 6.1%. Net profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 328 crore as compared to Rs 395 crore YoY Excluding one-time impact of interest on tax refund in base year, profit declined by 7.2%.

Management says while they continue to navigate through a difficult operating environment, the Q2FY26 performance also reflects the transitory disruption at distributors and retailers across channels caused by GST rate revision. H1 performance cycles a high base of double digit net sales growth in the base period and they expect a gradual recovery in performance in the H2FY26.

BLS International:

BLS International Services Limited has signed two key agreements expanding its global footprint in visa and consular services. The company will manage visa outsourcing operations for the Embassy of Cyprus in Kazakhstan and operate Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in China under the MEA.

Through the Cyprus partnership, BLS will oversee the entire visa application process, leveraging its technology-driven systems for efficiency and transparency. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, said the collaboration reflects BLS’s vision to make cross-border mobility simpler and more inclusive.