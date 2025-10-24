 RBI Launches Global Hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation For Transformation', To Build Secure Financial Solutions, Protecting Customer Identity
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Launches Global Hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation For Transformation', To Build Secure Financial Solutions, Protecting Customer Identity

RBI Launches Global Hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation For Transformation', To Build Secure Financial Solutions, Protecting Customer Identity

The RBI has invited entities and individuals to develop solutions using technology and innovative approaches under three problem statements -- 'Tokenised KYC', 'Offline CBDC', and 'enhancing trust'.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the launch of a global hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation for Transformation', to leverage emerging technologies to build innovative, secure, and user-centric financial solutions that protect customer identity and foster trust.HaRBInger 2025, the RBI's fourth global hackathon, is centred around the theme "Secure Banking: Powered by Identity, Integrity, and Inclusivity".

The RBI has invited entities and individuals to develop solutions using technology and innovative approaches under three problem statements -- 'Tokenised KYC', 'Offline CBDC', and 'enhancing trust'.All entities, teams or individuals (18 years and above) who are eligible to enter into a contractual agreement can apply.

Read Also
RBI's Gold Reserves Cross 880 Metric Tonnes By September
article-image

"Further, the product/solution should have an element of innovation or novel application of technology serving the common good. Participants from all backgrounds and geographies are welcome, albeit knowledge about the Indian financial services market and consumers is preferred," the RBI said while inviting participation in the hackathon.

"Being part of HaRBInger 2025 gives an opportunity to the participants to get mentored by industry experts, exhibit their innovative solutions before an eminent jury and win exciting prizes under each problem statement," the RBI said.A hackathon is an event organised to bring together people and entities for the development of innovative solutions for the existing challenges in specified areas through identified problem statements. 

FPJ Shorts
'Humans Pass Away Not Sportsmanship': Amitabh Bachchan Acknowledges Special Gesture By Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Ali Samadi
'Humans Pass Away Not Sportsmanship': Amitabh Bachchan Acknowledges Special Gesture By Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Ali Samadi
SEBI Bars First Overseas Capital From Taking New Mandate For Two Years, Levies ₹20 Lakh Penalty For Multiple Violations
SEBI Bars First Overseas Capital From Taking New Mandate For Two Years, Levies ₹20 Lakh Penalty For Multiple Violations
RBI Launches Global Hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation For Transformation', To Build Secure Financial Solutions, Protecting Customer Identity
RBI Launches Global Hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation For Transformation', To Build Secure Financial Solutions, Protecting Customer Identity
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead As Hyderabad–Bengaluru Volvo Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Kurnool; Chilling Video Surfaces
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: At Least 10 Dead As Hyderabad–Bengaluru Volvo Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Kurnool; Chilling Video Surfaces

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Healthy Snacking Brand Wonderland Foods Rakes In ₹140 Crore In The First Round Of Funding

Healthy Snacking Brand Wonderland Foods Rakes In ₹140 Crore In The First Round Of Funding

SEBI Bars First Overseas Capital From Taking New Mandate For Two Years, Levies ₹20 Lakh Penalty...

SEBI Bars First Overseas Capital From Taking New Mandate For Two Years, Levies ₹20 Lakh Penalty...

RBI Launches Global Hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation For Transformation', To Build Secure...

RBI Launches Global Hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2025 - Innovation For Transformation', To Build Secure...

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 24, 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 24, 2025

IIMB-CRE Matrix Commercial Property Rental Index Q2'2025: Mumbai Lead India’s Grade A Office...

IIMB-CRE Matrix Commercial Property Rental Index Q2'2025: Mumbai Lead India’s Grade A Office...