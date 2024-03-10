 Ram Navami Holiday: TMC Govt Declares April 17 As Public Holiday In West Bengal
IANSUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Mamata Banerjee-led and Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has declared April 17 as a public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

This is the first time that the state government has declared a public holiday on Ram Navami after coming to power in 2011.

According to a notification issued by the state government, barring essential services, all the state government offices, their allied organisations, and undertakings will remain closed on April 17.

Past Ram Navami Procession Turn Violent

During the last couple of years, there have been instances of violence in West Bengal over Ram Navami processions.

article-image

Last year, there were reports of violence from at least three places over Ram Navami processions, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

Opposition Criticises The Govt Decision

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has claimed that the decision has been prompted by his criticism of the Chief Minister for not declaring a holiday on Ram Navami.

article-image

BJP’s IT cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee, "who would turn blue with rage every time she heard ‘Jai Shree Ram' chants", has finally designated Ram Navami as a public holiday in the state.

“She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though… More importantly, she must ensure that stones are not pelted on Ram Navami processions,” Malviya said in a message posted on X.

