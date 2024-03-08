West Bengal Shocker: Kolkata Man Kills Wife, Feeds Kids Then Confesses To Police

representational pic



A 41-year-old man from West Bengal's Behala strangled his 28-year-old wife to death on Thursday night, hiding her body from the children. He confessed to the murder to the police after sending the kids to tuition in the morning.

According to a report from TOI, a man named Kartick Das killed his wife around 1 am on Thursday. After committing the crime, he completed the household chores, woke up early in the morning to prepare breakfast for their daughter and son.

Later, he called the police after sending the kids to tuition and confessed to the murder. After his confession, he immediately called the wife's mother to pick the children up.

By the time the police reached the crime scene, he had finished packing the children's belongings.

Upon arrival at the scene, located in a rented accommodation near Mahabirtala and New Alipore, police discovered Das sitting calmly beside the body of his wife, Sampati.

According to information from police sources in a report, Kartick operated a grocery-meat shop in the area. He harbored suspicions regarding his wife's involvement in an extra-marital affair, which resulted in frequent altercations between them. Their conflicts escalated on Wednesday night, culminating in Kartick strangling Sampati in a fit of anger.

Following Sampati's murder, he informed the children that their mother was unwell and resting.

However, authorities are currently investigating Kartick's admission and are endeavoring to ascertain whether he personally escorted the children to their grandmother's residence, in addition to exploring the possibility that he may have sent them away prior to committing the crime.

The police sent the body to the hospital and have arrested the accused. Kartick has been booked on murder charges.