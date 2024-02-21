MP: Man Murders Wife After Her Phone Goes Busy In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his wife on suspicion of extra-marital affair in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The accused, an outsourced driver of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, said that his wife would spent most of the time talking on phone calls and her number would always go busy.

According to the information, the accused, identified as Balveer Kushwaha, an outsourced driver with the Municipal Corporation's Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, reportedly had doubts about his wife Meera Kushwaha's character. Upon confronting her, a heated argument ensued, escalating to a brutal act of violence that led to Meera's death.

At the time of the incident, their two-year-old son was lying on the bed. After the assault, Balveer fled the scene, leaving behind their frightened child. The local police and forensic team conducted an investigation at the crime scene.

The couple had three children, with their two older sons attending tuition classes during the incident.

Balveer Kushwaha allegedly assaulted Meera with a stick on her head and face, suspecting her of talking to someone on the phone. Following the assault, he fled the scene. The police have taken Balveer into custody, and forensic evidence, including the victim's mobile phone, earphones, and blood-stained stick, has been collected.

The neighbouring relatives were alerted when Meera's sister-in-law arrived at their house and discovered the tragedy. The accused's father-in-law reportedly called him to inquire about his daughter, and in response, Balveer allegedly confessed to the crime before abruptly ending the call.

Meera informed her father about the ongoing violence

The police revealed that Meera had informed her father about the ongoing domestic violence through a phone call just moments before the fatal attack. The investigation is ongoing, with the initial findings suggesting that suspicions about Meera's character might have been a significant factor in the tragic incident.

The couple had been married since 2010, and recent disputes between them were reportedly fueled by Balveer's suspicions of his wife having an affair. Residents said that Meera often engaged in conversations with a young man from the vicinity, which irked Balveer. The police are investigating into the matter.

Following the murder, the couple's children were left traumatised, and they were unable to provide any information to the police due to the shock. The extended family members, who lived elsewhere, had intervened in their disputes in the past, attempting to reconcile the couple.

The preliminary investigation by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K.M. says that the motive behind the murder might be linked to character suspicions, and further examination will be conducted to ascertain all relevant details.