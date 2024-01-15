Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Rajasthan To Observe Dry Day On January 22

Ram Mandir | X

Jaipur: There will be a dry day in Rajasthan on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The state government has issued orders to shut around 7500 liquor shops and beer bars on January 22nd.

The order reads, 'Due to the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in the temple being built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, January 22, 2024, is declared as a dry day in the entire state. Liquor shops will remain closed on the day.

Dry days observed in Rajasthan

This will be an addition to the five dry days already notified by the Excise Department In Rajasthan i.e 26 January Republic Day, 30 January Martyr's Day, 15 August Independence Day, 2 October Gandhi Jayanti and Mahavir Jayanti are the notified dry days.

With liquor shops, the non-veg food shops will also remain closed in Jaipur on January 22. All non-veg food shops in Heritage and Greater municipal areas of Jaipur will remain closed. Earlier the Heritage Municipal Corporation had decided to keep non-veg food shops closed on 22 January. After this, the Greater Municipal Corporation also issued orders regarding this.

Jaipur will be illuminated with the light of 5 lakh lamps

On the day of the consecration of the Ram temple, Jaipur city will shine with the light of 5 lakh lamps. All the markets will celebrate Ramotsav in their respective markets. The markets will be decorated like Diwali. The government will provide electricity at subsidised rates for this.

Read Also Dry Days in Delhi: Liquor shops to remain closed on these dates in national capital

Live streaming of the event in temples

There will be live streaming of the events in Ayodhya in all the temples in Rajasthan. The Devasthan Department has issued orders to the collectors of all the districts to make arrangements to show the live telecast of Pran Pratishtha on screen in the temples of their respective districts. Special Puja and Aarti will take place in the temples and the best-decorated 100 temples will be facilitated by the government.