 ‘Dry Day’ In Rajasthan: Bars & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Jan 22 For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Dry Day’ In Rajasthan: Bars & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Jan 22 For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple

‘Dry Day’ In Rajasthan: Bars & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Jan 22 For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple

The order in this regard was issued by the state Excise Department on Sunday. Eventually, over 7,000 liquor shops and bars in the state shall remain closed on the day, officials said.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
‘Dry Day’ In Rajasthan: Bars & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Jan 22 For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple | Pixabay

Jaipur, January 15: The Rajasthan government has announced a 'dry day' in the state on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. The order in this regard was issued by the state Excise Department on Sunday. Eventually, over 7,000 liquor shops and bars in the state shall remain closed on the day, officials said.

'Liquor shops will remain closed throughout the day'

"Due to the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in the temple being built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, January 22, 2024, is declared as a dry day in the entire state."

Read Also
MP: No Power Cut On Jan 22, Want All To Enjoy Ayodhya Ram Temple LIVE Event On TVs,’ Says Energy...
article-image

"Liquor shops will remain closed throughout the day on this day. The closing time of liquor shops in Rajasthan is fixed at 8 p.m. In such a situation, liquor shops will be closed at 8 p.m. on January 21, and will open in the morning on January 23," the order stated.

All non-veg shops in Jaipur will also remain closed

Besides this, all non-veg shops in Jaipur will also remain closed on the day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Passenger Irked Due To 13-Hour Flight Delay Punches IndiGo Pilot Outside Cockpit

Viral Video: Passenger Irked Due To 13-Hour Flight Delay Punches IndiGo Pilot Outside Cockpit

‘Dry Day’ In Rajasthan: Bars & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Jan 22 For Pran Pratishtha...

‘Dry Day’ In Rajasthan: Bars & Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Jan 22 For Pran Pratishtha...

IndiGo Flight Delayed For 7 Hrs, Irate Passenger Complains On Social Media; Airlines Issues Refund

IndiGo Flight Delayed For 7 Hrs, Irate Passenger Complains On Social Media; Airlines Issues Refund

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog Conditions; Advises Passengers To Contact Airlines...

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog Conditions; Advises Passengers To Contact Airlines...

Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital

Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital