Dry Days in Delhi: Liquor shops to remain closed on these dates in national capital

Delhi will observe dry days on six dates in the first half of 2023 with the upcoming 74th Republic Day being the first to go without alcohol in the national capital.

Liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed on January 26 for Republic Day and on March 8 for Holi.

Apart from this, the liquor shops will also be closed on Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 5, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on Feb 15, Maha Shivratri on Feb 18 and Ram Navami on March 30.

