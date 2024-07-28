Ram Katha At UN: Morari Bapu Commenced Nine-Day Long Discourse At United Nations Headquarters

Mumbai: Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu commenced a nine-day Ram Katha discourse at the United Nations headquarters in New York. This significant event, named as ‘Manas Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ marks the first instance of a Ram Katha being held at the UN.

Morari Bapu discussed the four main goals of the United Nations of maintaining global peace, developing friendly relations among nations, improving the lives of poor people by conquering hunger, disease, and illiteracy, and encouraging respect for each other's rights and freedoms. He also proposed five additional goals of global dialogue, acceptance, truth, love, and compassion.

Morari Bapu said, “The charisma of the Ramcharitmanas has brought all of us here. Many years ago, I circumambulated the United Nations Headquarters building. At that time, I had not thought of doing a Katha inside the United Nations, but Katha must have wished for it, and thus we are here.”

He emphasized that this Ram Katha brings the goodwill of all Indians, highlighting that it is not a show of strength but a spiritual discourse. “What is historic can become old and jaded, but what is spiritual remains eternal,” he added, in the context of Hinduism being Sanatana Dharma. He expressed gratitude to the UN Secretary-General and his team for their cooperation in organizing the event.

Morari Bapu's humanitarian efforts extend to disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn regions and marginalized communities. He has also offered to hold a Ram Katha on the border of Ukraine and Russia in order to end war and re-establish peace. He also offered the same in Israel.

His long term commitment to inclusivity and compassion is evident in his outreach to sex workers, transgender individuals, and others often overlooked by society. His teachings align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in promoting peace, environmental sustainability, and social justice. He has been strongly advocating planting trees and urged devotees to plant at least 5 trees in their backyard.