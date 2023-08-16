The British prime minister said for him faith was very personal, and it guides him in every aspect of his life. |

"I am here today not as a prime minister, but as a Hindu," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who attended a 'Ram Katha' by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu on the Cambridge University campus on Tuesday.

Sunak raised the 'Jai Siyaram' slogan and stated that he was attending the ceremony as a Hindu, not as the Prime Minister.

He offered flower tributes at Morari Bapu's Vyas Peeth. The British Prime Minister told a gathering here that it was an honor and a pleasure to be present at Morari Bapu's Ram Katha at Cambridge University on Indian Independence Day.

A video viral on social media shows Sunak speaking at the Ram Katha where a big applause follows his "as a Hindu" remark.

"For me faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being the prime minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy task. We have to make tough decisions, face tough choices and this gives me the courage, strength and resilience to do what is best for my country," the PM added.

Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of United Kingdon, said that Lord Ram would always be an inspirational figure for him. He concluded his speech with the slogan of 'Jai Siyaram'.

"I leave here today remembering the Ramayana that Bapu speaks on, but also the Bhagavad Gita and the Hanuman Chalisa. And for me, Lord Ram will always be an inspirational figure to face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly," he added.