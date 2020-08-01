Rajya Sabha MP and former SP leader Amar Singh passes away at 64; condolences pour in

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has passed away. The 64-year-old had been battling an illness for some time now.
He had been admitted to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for several months now, and had undergone surgery for a kidney-related ailment. Having suffered a kidney failure in 2013, he had also undergone a transplant.
Singh had been a major SP leader at the time of the UPA government, when the party moved to support the Congress. In later years however, he seemed to have fallen out of favour with his party, and in February 2010, was expelled along with protege Jaya Prada for "anti-party activities".
He however had amicable ties with the party, and in 2016 was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as an independent member with support of Samajwadi Party.
Following news of his death, condolences have poured in from many other politicians as well as ordinary citizens across the country.
"Amar Singh MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with SP, but he made friends across the spectrum of political parties. My condolences to his family," tweeted BJP leader and fellow Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy.
"Seasoned politician Amar Singh has passed away. Prayers for the departed soul. Om shanti," wrote Priti Gandhi.
"Saddened to learn about the passing away of seasoned politician and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh ji. My deepest condolences to his family and friends in their hour of grief. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti!" wrote Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"The Rajya Sabha has just lost one of its most colourful members. Amar Singh played a key role in the United Front government in '96 and ‘97 in pushing telecom and petroleum sector reforms. I was his neighbour for quite a few years. Have many fond memories," wrote Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)