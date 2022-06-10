Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP wins 3 seats in Karnataka, Congress bags 1, JDS draws a blank

Rajya Sabha | Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka, while the Congress has bagged one seat after the resuts were declared on Friday evening.

BJP candidates Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya have won, whereas former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh was the Congress candidate who secured the remaining one seat.

The Janata Dal (Secular), meanwhile, drew a blank.

Six candidates were in the fray in the Rajya Sabha elections from the state, necessitating a contest for the fourth seat.

Despite not having the adequate number of votes to win the fourth seat from the state Assembly, all the three political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S), had fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.

Meanwhile, Karnataka JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda said that he voted in favour of Congress. After casting his vote, Gowda said, "I have voted for Congress.. because I love it."

Earlier in the day, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy alleged "horse-trading" in the Karnataka Rajya Sabha elections claiming that Congress leader Siddaramaiah was pressurising JD(S) MLAs to not vote for their own party but that of the candidate of the grand old party.

"Yes, definitely. He is pressurising them not to vote for JD(S)," Kumaraswamy told media persons on being asked about Siddaramaiah's claims that some JD(S) MLAs were in touch with him.

A day ahead of the polling, Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged the Congress to give its second preferential votes to JD(S), if it really wanted to defeat BJP.