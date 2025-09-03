 Rajnish Kumar Goyal Takes Charge As Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Of Western Railway
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Rajnish Kumar Goyal |

Rajnish Kumar Goyal, an officer of 1991 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) has taken over the charge of Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Western Railway. Prior to this, he was working as Chief Electrical Service Engineer of Central Railway.

Goyal is highly skilled and has vast experience in different areas of working on Indian Railways. A pioneer of Open Access over Indian Railways, he has been instrumental in its implementation which has resulted in savings of more than 30,000 crore over the last 10 years.

Goyal has shouldered the key responsibility of Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division, Central Railway, which is one of the biggest and busiest divisions of Indian Railways. During his tenure as DRM of Mumbai Division of Central Railway, he is remembered for decongestion of platforms, pioneering work on reduction of casualties on tracks and making suburban train operations possible even with flooding on tracks, including innovations in various fields.

He completed his graduation in Electrical Engineering with (Hons.). He holds a Masters in “Power Electronics, Electrical Machines and Drives” from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

