e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajnath, Yediyurappa, Arjun Munda central observers for BJP MLAs' meet to pick Gujarat CM

Rajnath, Yediyurappa, Arjun Munda central observers for BJP MLAs' meet to pick Gujarat CM

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were appointed on Friday as central observers for the meeting of the party's new MLAs in Gujarat to pick the next chief minister.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were appointed on Friday as central observers for the meeting of the party's new MLAs in Gujarat to pick the next chief minister.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat on Thursday by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House.

The BJP has called a meeting of its newly elected legislators on Saturday morning to elect the legislature party leader who will be the next chief minister.

The BJP has announced earlier that Bhupendra Patel will continue as its chief minister in the state.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST's Premium Buses begin services between Bandra-Thane; book via Chalo app, check route &...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Army not being 'fair' to women officers, SC apprehends, asks it put 'house in order'

Army not being 'fair' to women officers, SC apprehends, asks it put 'house in order'

Delay in issuing foreign visas matter raised with US, UK: EAM Jaishankar

Delay in issuing foreign visas matter raised with US, UK: EAM Jaishankar

Watch video: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates wife's victory by showering 10 rupee notes on musicians...

Watch video: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates wife's victory by showering 10 rupee notes on musicians...

BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa demands expulsion of DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal over "corruption"...

BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa demands expulsion of DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal over

Jharkhand: Man poses as Hindu to marry minor, exposed during marriage ceremony

Jharkhand: Man poses as Hindu to marry minor, exposed during marriage ceremony