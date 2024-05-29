Rajmahal Seat, Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Schedule 

Out of 14 constituencies in Jharkhand, Rajmahal is set to witness polls on June 1st during the 7th phase of the election, which commenced on April 19th this year. This constituency is a ST reserve constituency and has a literacy rate of 40.6 percent.

It has six assembly segments spanning two districts: Sahebganj, which includes Rajmahal, Borio, and Barhait constituencies; and Pakur, which includes Litipara, Pakur, and Maheshpur assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2019 assembly elections, the JMM secured Borio, Barhait, Litipara, and Maheshpur assembly constituencies, whereas the BJP and the Congress secured Rajmahal and Pakur assembly constituencies, respectively.

Key Contestants

Tala Marandi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to contest against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Vijay Kumar Hansdak. The JMM has maintained its stronghold since 2014 and is eyeing a hat-trick win this election.



What happened in the previous polls?

In the 2019 General Elections, the JMM’s Vijay Kumar Hansdak, with 5,07,830 votes and 48.47 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Hemlal Murmu with 99,195 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, Vijay Kumar Hansdak from the JMM, again with 3,79,507 votes and 40.73 percent of the vote share, defeated Hemlal Murmu from the BJP with 41,337 marginal votes.



In 2009, the BJP’s Devidhan Besra, with 8,983 marginal votes, defeated Hemlal Murmu, who was contesting from the BJP this time, securing 1,68,357 votes and 26.12 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.