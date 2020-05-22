Rajiv Gandhi for millennials: 6 reasons why hating BJP isn’t a good enough reason to whitewash the late PM

Nostalgia is a strange thing. When we put on graduation goggles, one tends to forget the evils gone by.

For example, those who criticised CJI Dipak Misra are suddenly nostalgic about his tenure when compared to Justices Gogoi and Bobde.

Aforementioned nostalgia also exists among those who vehemently hate the ruling party. The Modi tenure has liberals longing for the days of yore when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was PM.

One wonders if some day Yogi Adityanath, becomes the PM, will there be the same level of hand-wringing for the ‘liberal era of the Modi govt’?

To paraphrase Barney Stinson, ‘new is always worse’, which means that we end up diluting tyrannies of previous regimes when presented with new ones.

While one understands the reason, Congress gets misty-eyed about Rajiv Gandhi – remembering a time when they were the ones with the biggest mandate – young people of the current generation should know that beatifying Rajiv Gandhi shows a level of ignorance about the Indian polity.

Just because one doesn’t like the BJP – and there are enough reasons not to like the saffron party; from their brazen support of communalism to economic incompetence – one doesn’t have to beatify others.

Yet that was the case, when film director Apurva Asrani, remembered Rajiv Gandhi as a ‘gentle soul who respected women and had a beautiful vision of India’.

Thankfully, Asrani adds that his understanding of politics was ‘poor’, which is perhaps the only part of his statement dealing with factual exactitude.