Mumbai Police files fresh FIR against Republic TV's Arnab Goswami; accuses him of creating communal disturbance over Bandra incident

The Mumbai Police has on Saturday registered a fresh FIR against Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and have accussed him of creating communal disturbance over the incident that took place in Mumbai's Bandra last month.

The FIR was registered at the Pydhonie police station in Mumbai and the complaint was filed by Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, secretary of Raza Educational Welfare Society. The police said that the investigation has been initiated, reported Hindustan Times.

In the FIR, Irfan Shaikh has accused Goswami and his channel of creating hatred against the Muslim community and targeted a mosque in Bandra which had no link to the protest by migrants on April 14.

“There was no link or issue related to the mosque near the Bandra station. The only issue was that the migrants had gathered in the open space near the mosque. But Arnab purposely highlighted the mosque to create communal disturbance in the city,” said Shaikh in his complaint.

A police officer from Pydhonie police station told HT that a case have been registered against Goswami. "As part of evidence after taking the statement we have collected the footage of the shows with the clips in a pen drive as evidence,” he added.

Earlier, Goswami was questioned by the Mumbai Police for over 12 hours in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi over the lynching of sadhus in Maharashtra's Palghar.