'PM does not understand economics, he should make me FM': Subramanian Swamy criticises Sitharaman, Rajan

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that PM Narendra Modi should make him the Finance Minister citing that "the PM does not understand economics," as reported by ThePrint. Taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said that "less said the better."

He also criticised the former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan, and said that "the mad fellow from America increased the interest rates and hence the capital cost of funding went up." He also said that Rajan was reponsible for many small and medium industries shutting down.

Swamy was speaking at the 8th edition of The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai on Thursday. ThePrint quoted him, "Economics is a macro subject where one sector has an impact on the other sector impact. That you have to understand. You can’t just go to JNU, get a degree and learn anything.”

He said that if he gets the Finance Ministry, he will handle it well.

ThePrint quoted him,“But my problem is I am not only an economist but I am also a politician and If I get the finance ministry and do well, people are afraid I might turn around and say well now I am saturated with finance ministry please give me the prime ministership and that is something he doesn’t want.”

Talking about the economy, he said that the economy is in a serious problem right now.

