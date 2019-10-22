Trying to keep up with Shashi Tharoor? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s bizarre tweet for Chidambaram sets internet on fire

The word on the street was that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury – the veteran Lok Sabha MP from Bengal - was picked to be the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha ahead of more erudite faces like Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari. It was a bizarre choice given Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s inarticulateness in both English and Hindi and that has left the Congress red-faced in Lok Sabha debates.
While he claimed during the Article 370 debate that Kashmir wasn’t India’s ‘internal matter since the UN was monitoring it since 1948’, he also left Cong red-faced by calling PM Modi ‘Naali’.
However, his recent tweet left everyone even more perplexed where he appeared to have gulped up a dictionary. A tweet on P Chidambaram’s bail felt like – to borrow a phrase from Monsieur Tharoor – a farrago of words masquerading as an articulate sentence.
He wrote: “Enlargement of @PChidambaram_IN ji has eloquently proved that at the end of the day truth prevails upon, he is irresistible.”
The Supreme Court Tuesday granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI saying he is neither a "flight risk" nor is there a possibility of "his abscondence from the trial".
Brushing aside the CBI contentions that 74-year-old senior Congress leader tried to influence two material witnesses in the case, the apex court said that no details are available as to "when, where and how those witnesses were approached".
There is however no chance of Chidambaram walking free on bail as of now because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already taken him into its custody in the money laundering case related to INX Media scam.
He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the corruption case which was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
With inputs from PTI
