Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Gandhi family, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others pay homage to former PM at Vir Bhumi in Delhi |

On the day of former Indian Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, his family and party leaders offered their respect and paid homage at his memorial (Vir Bhumi) in Delhi.

At the site, Congress leaders and family of late Rajiv Gandhi - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid homage to the former PM on his 32nd death anniversary earlier. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge along with the Gandhi family offered flowers and prayed to the deceased's soul.

About Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944 in Mumbai. He is known till date to be the youngest Indian Prime minister (40) as he took charge after the assassination of his mother and then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Before entering politics, Rajiv was a pilot and was never interested in joining politics. Circumstances, his brother Sanjay Gandhi’s death, made him join politics and the rest is history.

However, later in the years, like his mother, he was assassinated with rage of people and breathed his last on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur.

Why was he assassinated?

His death is believed to be a reflection of anger and hatred from people who killed him with a bomb. A suicide bomber attacked the leader and assassinated him during an election rally in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Reports state that Rajiv Gandhi was put to death because of personal animosity by the LTTE chief Prabhakaran arising from his sending the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) to Sri Lanka and the IPKF atrocities against Sri Lankan Tamils.

