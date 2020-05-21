PM Modi, other leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Today is the 29th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in a suicide bomb attack. Many politicians and leaders paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi wrote: "On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi."
Congress party also shared a small video of him on Twitter this morning. "The man who felt the pulse of a young India & steered us towards a brighter future. The man who understood the needs of the young & old and was loved by one and all," it said.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal paid tributes and remembered Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary and a caring and a kind human being.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar while paying tributes said Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary statesman, who sacrificed his life for the country.
Here are some tributes put out by leaders:
At 40 years, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)