Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: How a fairytale love story met with a tragic end

In 1956, during an usual hangout with friends to London’s Varsity Restaurant charming Rajiv saw the Italian beauty Sonia Maino and fell for her instantly. She was studying at Cambridge and was working as a part-time waitress in the hotel. He asked the owner of the restaurant and his close friend Charles Antoni to make an arrangement to place him closer to her and for which a huge sum was demanded and fulfilled. Her charming beauty made him write a poem on her on a napkin, which was sent with the best wine through Charles. And soon their friendship was transformed into love. Satyajit Ray’s Panther Panchali was the first movie the couple saw together.