Rajasthan Woman Forced Into Second Marriage, Ties Groom Rakhi; Seeks To Reunite With First Husband

A man from Rajasthan's Jodhpur convinced his already-married daughter to wed a man from Chhattisgarh's Antagarh town because he was upset that his son-in-law did not come from the same group. The woman's prior marriage, however, was unknown to the man's family. The woman revealed to her new husband that she had left her father's approval behind and even tied a rakhi, a thread often passed between brothers and sisters, on him.

However, she also claimed that this individual had harassed her. She now wishes to reconcile with her first spouse, whom she freely wed.

Bride's father broke up the first marriage

In Balesar, Rajasthan, Taruna Sharma married Surendra Sankhla, a friend from elementary school. Since Surendra did not come from their own group, Sharma's father was against the union. After graduating from college, they were hitched. Ten days after the wedding, the woman's family found the couple and brought them to the Balesar police station. The woman's family separated them forcibly.

The woman said that for the last five months, her relatives had imprisoned her in several towns in Gujarat and Rajasthan. She was not permitted to talk to anyone and was not given access to phones. When a young man in Rajasthan turned out to be a criminal, Taruna's engagement with him had to be broken off. She was wed on May 1 to Jitendra Joshi, whom she later accused of torturing her.

She had lately been admitted to a hospital in Raipur for treatment when she borrowed a phone and called her first spouse. She also shared her ordeal on Twitter, where it received a lot of attention. Sonu Sood, a Bollywood actor, was also mentioned in certain posts.

Ties rakhi to let her go back to her 1st husband

The woman tied a rakhi (molly) to her second husband despite the fact that the new pair had divergent opinions on the subject. While the woman said she attached the rakhi to her second husband, Jitendra Joshi, to persuade him to let her return to her first husband, Joshi alleged that his wife was trying to blackmail him using various methods. To prevent her from doing so, he claimed to have tied the rakhi.

Taruna's second husband responded to the allegations by saying, in an India Today report, that he was being framed by her and her family and that if she did not want to marry him, all she had to do was say it. Moreover, he added that he did not refer to her as his sister at any point. Her first husband, Surendra Sankhla, referred to Taruna as his "childhood love" and said he couldn't provide the media with any more information. He said that 'Sakhi One Stop Centre' and the police, who assisted in rescuing his wife, are at fault.

The woman has been handed to the Sakhi Centre in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, according to Roshan Kaushik, in charge of the Antagarh Police Station.