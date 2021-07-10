Rajasthan: Weekend curfew lifted as COVID-19 cases drop; cinema halls to open with 50% capacity

Jaipur: The weekend curfew imposed in Rajasthan due to Covid has been lifted after around two months. In new unlock guidelines issued on Saturday night, the government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to be opened with 50 per cent capacity but no night shows will be allowed and the entry will be restricted to vaccinated persons only.

The new cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan have dipped to an average of 60-70 per day and infection is under control. Looking at the situation the government has lifted many restrictions and the like night curfew will now be from 11 pm to 5 am.