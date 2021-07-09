Rajasthan govt starts drive to make Jaipur beggar-free by imparting skill training

Jaipur: To make Pink city of Jaipur beggar free, the government of Rajasthan is picking up beggars from the roads and imparting them skill training. 898 such beggars are being trained to become cooks, caterers, tailors and many other trades.



The pink city of Jaipur is one of the biggest tourist attractions of northwest India and beggars are a big embarrassment for the city. The Jaipur police have taken the initiative to make the city beggar free. It had surveyed 1162 baggers of the city and identified those who wished for a different life. All of them were taken to the rehabilitation centre.



Now, Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) is imparting training to 898 such beggars, under the programme called ‘BHOR’ for rehabilitation and training of beggars.

"They are being trained according to their interest and their experience as many of them were working in these trades earlier. Now we are giving them professional training of 3 months. They are being paid Rs 225 per day as subsistence allowance", said Neeraj K Pawan, the chairman of RSLDC,



Now the government is planning to implement the same model in other cities of the state. The chief secretary of the state Niranajn Aarya has directed the officials regarding this in a review meeting of the scheme.