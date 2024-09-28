 Rajasthan: Viral Video Shows Rajasthan Deputy CM's Son Making Reel With Police Escort, Sparks Online Backlash
The viral video is of some tourist place in which four youths are seen sitting in an open jeep. One of the youth sitting in the car is the son of Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa. A police vehicle is also there in the video with the open jeep of the youths.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:10 AM IST
A video of the son of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa is going viral on social media in which Bairava's son is making a reel and the police is escorting him. The viral video has sparked online backlash, while the Deputy CM has backed his son.

The viral video is of some tourist place in which four youths are seen sitting in an open jeep. One of the youth sitting in the car is the son of Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa. A police vehicle is also there in the video with the open jeep of the youths. 

Viral video has sparked a backlash on the social media as users are questioning the police escort with deputy CM's son. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Dr. Premchand Bairwa has not only backed his son but even thanked the PM Modi for making him deputy CM because of which his son got a chance to sit in an expensive car. 

