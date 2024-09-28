Rajasthan: Viral Video Shows Rajasthan Deputy CM's Son Making Reel With Police Escort, Sparks Online Backlash

The viral video is of some tourist place in which four youths out of which is the son of Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa sitting in an open jeep. | Instagram

A video of the son of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa is going viral on social media in which Bairava's son is making a reel and the police is escorting him. The viral video has sparked online backlash, while the Deputy CM has backed his son.

"My son is seen in the video. There is nothing wrong in it. I am fortunate that Modi ji made someone like me the Deputy Chief Minister and because of this, my son is also getting a chance to sit in expensive cars. My son studies in senior school and was with his school friends. No police vehicle was escorting my son. That vehicle was following behind in security, "said Bairva in media.