Rajasthan: Udaipur Temple Puts Up Posters With Dress Code For Pilgrims, State Govt Takes Them Down

The famous Jagdish and Bohra Ganesh temple of Udaipur has come up with a dress code for the pilgrims. However, the Devasthan Department of the government has removed the posters appealing to the people to follow the dress code from Jagdish temple as it comes under the department.

The priests of both the temples had put posters on the temples appealing to not wear a short T-shirt, short jeans, Bermuda, mini-skirt, night suit, etc while coming to the temple.

Decision taken to follow Hindu culture and traditions

The priests of Jagdish temple say that this decision has been taken to follow Hindu culture and for awareness, though if someone comes wearing short clothes, he/she will be explained and not stopped from darshan. Vinod Pujari of Jagdish temple said that an appeal has been made not to come to the temple wearing short clothes. This is just an initiative to make people aware.

Bohra Ganesh temple bans pilgrims who wear short clothes

The priests of the Bohra Ganesh temple have strictly banned the entry of devotees wearing short clothes. The priests reportedly said that the decision was taken following a similar action in some of the temples of Haridwar.

However, the officials of the Devasthan Department reached the Jagdish temple early on Thursday morning and removed the appeal posters put up there. The people present there questioned the officials about this, but they did not respond.