Dress Code At Temple: Few Favour, Many Oppose

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A decision taken by priests of a temple in Ashok Nagar to prevent women wearing western clothes from entering temples has evoked mixed response from local residents.

A few of them have favoured the decision but many have opposed. They said dress should be decent but disagreed that someone should be stopped from entering a temple only on the basis of clothes.

Excerpts:

Decency matters

Private college student Anand Mani said: Those visiting temples should wear decent dresses but making it mandatory to wear traditional Indian dresses is not a good decision.

Should be comfortable

Ayurvedic doctor Dr Ayushi Singh said: Let girls decide what they have to wear because if I talk about myself, I prefer comfort over ethnic or western dress. If we don’t ask them (priests) to wear what we want, why are they asking women to wear clothes as per their instruction.

Ethnic attire be allowed

Hostel warden at Gautam Nagar Babita Agarwal said: Women should wear only ethnic attire while visiting temples because this is a part of our religion.

Saree only

Eatery owner at Rachna Nagar Pt Shri Krishnan Kumar Shukla: Women who visit temples should wear saree only because it is our Hindu culture that should be followed. No other outfit should be allowed.