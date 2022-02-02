Rajasthan: Two arrested for blackmailing model to honey trap minister in Ashok Gehlot cabinet

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police have arrested a man and woman for an alleged attempt of the honey trap of a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, the attempt was made through a model that jumped from a hotel in Jodhpur and tried to commit suicide under the pressure of the accused.



The police officials told that they have arrested one Akshat and Dipali from Udaipur for blackmailing the girl. They were forcing her to honey trap a minister from Bhilwara. The model was associating the accused for modelling assignments in Udaipur.



The accused had taken her to Bhilwara on Saturday and forced her to sleep with the minister but she managed to run away from Bhilwara and returned to Jodhpur. She informed her family about the entire matter and upon reaching Jodhpur. Instead of going to her home she went to a hotel and jumped from the top floor, fortunate survived and was admitted to hospital by her father.



‘The accused recorded a video of the model bathing and tried to blackmail her to honey trap minister as the minister had denied clearing some files of the accused,’ said the DCP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav. The police arrested the duo on the statement of the girl, added Yadav.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:29 PM IST