Rajasthan: Jodhpur model jumps from sixth floor of hotel, told father she was going to commit suicide

A woman attempted to commit suicide by allegedly jumping from the terrace of a hotel in Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Saturday night, India Today reported.

The woman, Gungun Upadhyay, is a fashion model and hails from Jodhpur city. She had returned to Jodhpur from Udaipur on Saturday. On the same night, she allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of Hotel Lord's Inn in the Ratanada area of Jodhpur.

Before jumping from the terrace, the model reportedly called her father and told him that she was going to end her life. She told him to look at her face when he sees her.

Gungun's father, Ganesh Upadhyay, immediately called the police who tracked her down to the hotel. However, before they could reach, Gungun had already jumped from the sixth floor of the hotel.

Gungun was immediately taken to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. She has fractured her chest and legs.

The model lost a lot of blood due to which the doctors are continuously transfusing blood.

The reason behind the woman's step is still unknown. The police said that Gungun is not in a situation to tell anything right now and the reason behind her move will be revealed only after she regains consciousness.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:22 PM IST