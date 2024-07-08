 Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Shahpura; Visuals Surface
The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway when the bus was trying to overtake the truck, police said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Jaipur: A couple along with their son was killed and 20 people were injured when a Rajasthan Roadways bus rammed into a truck in Shahpura area here early Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Agrawal (40), his wife Tina Agrawal (36) and their son Preetam (16), residents of Delhi, said police.

article-image

About The Tragic Accident

The roadways bus was on its way to Delhi from Jaipur, it added.

Some of the injured were admitted to a local hospital in Shahpura and some to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) hospital in Jaipur.

