Rajasthan: Three women of same family, their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry killing

Photo: ANI

The Jaipur police on Saturday recovered the bodies of five women and their two children from a well in the Dudu block near Jaipur.

The women are sisters who married in the same family. They have reportedly been missing for the last two days. Two of the deceased were full-term pregnant.

According to the police, the sisters ran away from their in-law's house along with their children after an argument broke out between the family.

After they were not found for two days, a complaint was registered by the family of the missing women, acting on the complaint, the police circulated the posters in the area.

The deceased siblings have been identified as Kalu Meena (25), Mamta Meena (23), and Kamlesh Meena (20), who had gone missing on Wednesday along with two kids, one aged four and the other just four weeks old.

"The matter looks of suicide but we are investing it with all angles," said the police.

In the meantime, a relative of the deceased, Hemraj Meena, has alleged that the in-laws of the women have been harassing and thrashing them for dowry for the past few months.

Hemraj also alleged that police had not acted timely on their complaint.