Rajasthan: Thousands Of Muslims Take To Streets In Jaipur To Protest Against Mumbai Train Shooting (VIDEO)

Thousands Of Muslims Take To Streets In Jaipur | Twitter

Jaipur: Muslims have taken to street in large numbers to protests against the terrorist attack on Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. The attack took place on July 31 when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetankumar Singh killed four people, including his RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena. In a video doing rounds on social media it can be seen that thousands of Muslims are protesting against the brutal killing of three Muslims and a tribal officer onboard the Jaipur Express train.

Demand compensation

As per reports, the protesters are demanding Rs one crore compensation, a government job and a residence for the family members of deceased Asgar Ali who is a victim of the train massacre. Under the banner of United Sangharsh Morcha, around two dozen Muslim organisations are participating in the protest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ultimatum to government

The protesters have issued a deadline for the Government to fulfill their demands, if their demands are not meant they have warned of further massive protests in the state. They have also said that they will conduct a march from Bhatta Basti to CM Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Crowd helps victim's family

The crowd also gathered around Rs one lakh for the family of the deceased, who were also a part of the protests. Muslim Groups and Opposition parties have condemned the attack that took place in the Jaipur Express Train and have termed it as "cold-blooded murders" and also "targeted attacks against Muslims".

Videos of train incident surfaced

The horrific videos of the incident were also doing rounds on social media. RPF constable Chetankumar Singh is seen in one of the videos threatening people and saying “If you want to live in Hindustan, I am telling you, vote only for Modi and Yogi.” The victims have been identified as RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena, Abdul Kadar, Asgar Abbas Ali and Syed Saifullah.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)