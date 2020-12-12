Rajasthan: Tantrik kidnaps girl, sets fire to child and himself

Jaipur: A Tantrik who kidnapped a 10-year-old girl set the child and himself on fire, in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Both were burnt to death, police said.

The shocking incident took place in Sujo Ka Niwan village located near the India-Pakistan International Border in Barmer district on Friday.

Police said the tantrik identified as Kistoora Ram, had come to India from Pakistan six years ago.

The girl’s father Ramchandra Bheel filed a police complaint stating that on Friday morning his daughter accompanied by her cousin had gone to a relative’s place nearby to get some buttermilk.

While on her way back, Kistoora Ram grabbed her hand and forcibly pushed her into a pyre he had dug on the ground. He had placed grass and wood logs in the pyre and he sat down with the girl and set both on fire.

The girl’s shocked cousin ran home to tell the family about the incident. By the time the girl’s family reached the spot, both the girl and the tantrik were burnt to death, said Bakhasar SHO Neem Singh.

Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies as well as two bottles of kerosene. Police questioned people who said Kistoora Ram used to practice tantrik rituals. Police also searched Kistoora Ram’s house and found items used in tantric rituals

Neem Singh said a case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC and the matter is being investigated.