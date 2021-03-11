Rajasthan: Strikes by healthcare workers illegal as state govt extends RESMA

Doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and employees in other medical services will not be able to go on strike for the next six months in Rajasthan. The state government on Thursday extended the duration of the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act by six months.

RESMA had been imposed in the state on March 14 last year in view of the spread of coronavirus in the state. It had then been extended from September 2020 till March 2021 and it has again been extended for another six months, till September 14, 2021.

The home department issued a notification extending the duration of RESMA in the state.