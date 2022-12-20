Rajasthan: State to implement social security schemes for gig economy workers

Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Following the suggestions made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Rajasthan government will implement social security schemes for gig economy workers. This was stated by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in the regular press briefing of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alwar on Tuesday.

Ashok Gehlot said that a new segment has emerged of workers of e-commerce platforms who are being exploited as they do not have permanent jobs. ‘Rahul Gandhi Ji has pointed this out and we’ll try to make some provisions for their social security in our upcoming budget,’ said Gehlot.

Communication in-charge general secretary of the party Jairam Ramesh said that around 60 percent of app-based transport workers are Dalits, minorities, and from deprived classes and rural or semi-urban areas. He said ‘Rahul Gandhi has interacted with some organizations and CM Gehlot and as a result of this; Rajasthan will be the first state to implement social security schemes for app-based transport workers.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi suggested this in the public meeting held at Malakhera on Monday.

Last leg of Yatra

In the meantime, Tuesday was the last day of the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra will enter Haryana on Wednesday morning.

Both Jairam Ramesh and CM Gehlot claimed that the Yatra was a grand success in the state. Ramesh said ‘I will give 10 out of 10 to the government and the state unit of the party for the arrangements made for the Yatra as it has raised the bar quite high.

While CM Gehlot said that this Yatra has proved to be a boon for the party. He admits that though this Yatra has nothing to do with electoral politics but activities of a political party have an indirect connection with electoral politics as through this way only, parties raise the demands and problems of common men.

The president of Rajasthan Congress Govind Singh Dotasara said that the party will hold a convention of the workers to discuss and implement the suggestions made by Rahul Gandhi.

9 days break for Yatra

Ramesh informed me that there will be a 9 days break in BJY. ‘It will reach Delhi on December 24th evening and will resume after 9 days as the containers running with Yatra need maintenance and some of the Bharat Yatris who are away from their families for the last 4 months also wants to go home for some time,’ said Ramesh