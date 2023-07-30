 Rajasthan Shocker: Mentally Challenged Woman Strangles Minor Son to Death in Udaipur
Rajasthan Shocker: Mentally Challenged Woman Strangles Minor Son to Death in Udaipur

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Mentally Challenged Woman Strangles Minor Son to Death | Representative Photo

Jaipur, July 30: A mentally challenged woman allegedly strangled her minor son to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Amba Mata police station area in the morning, they said.

Accused Manisha (37) strangled her son Puranjay (14) when he was sleeping. Shortly after this, she called the police control room informing that she had murdered her son, police said. The police rushed to the spot and detained the woman. Her husband, a businessman, had gone for a morning walk when the incident occurred, they said.

“The family said that Manisha had been mentally disturbed for some time and her treatment was going on. The woman could not give any satisfactory answer as to why she murdered her son,” police said. The matter is being investigated further.

