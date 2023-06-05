Madhya Pradesh: Man strangles wife to death with stepson’s help in Gwalior, booked

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man, whose wife had separated from him, strangled her to death with help of their younger son, police said on Sunday.

The disposed of the woman’s body in a pit located in Panihar area. Search is on for the accused.

Janakganj police station incharge (SHO) Alok Parihar said that the woman Rani Jatav (40), a native of Kishanbag, got married to a man in Bhind 22 years ago, but parted ways with her husband after four years of marriage. She had two sons named Chhotu and Vinay.

After this, Jatav married another person named Vijay Singh Nidhar. All was merry between the two for 16 years but Jatav parted ways with Nidhar six months back. Nidhar angry over separation made a plan to kill Jatav and involved Rani’s younger son Vinay.

When Jatav was returning from her mother’s place on Friday evening, Nidhar, Vinay and three other men abducted her. Elder son Chhotu who witnessed the incident informed police immediately. Next day, Jatav’s body was recovered from a pit in Panihar. Strangulation marks were present on her neck. Efforts are underway to arrest accused.

Woman who went missing found hanging from tree

A woman who had gone missing from the Morar was found hanging from a tree near the cantonment area, police said on Sunday. The police are suspecting the case to be that of suicide but are probing the matter.

The decreased woman Usha Jatav (40) was a resident of Maheshpura. She suddenly went missing from her house on Saturday, after which a missing person complaint was lodged at Morar police station.