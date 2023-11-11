 Rajasthan Shocker: Cop Thrashed By Public For Allegedly Raping Constable's Minor Daughter; Booked Under POCSO Act
The police have arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and have been suspended

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Case registered against the accused under POCSO Act | File photo

Jaipur: A police sub-inspector deployed for election duty was booked and arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 4-year-old daughter of a police constable in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

The police have arrested the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and have been suspended.

The incident happened in the Rahuwas village of Lalsot block in Dausa on Friday. The accused Bhupendra Singh was deployed in the police line but was ordered to report to work at police station Rahuwas for election–related duty.

The shocking incident

The police said that during work hours, the accused reached his colleague constable’s rented room, where the minor daughter of the constable, living next door had come to play, He lured and took her to the rented room where he allegedly raped her.

The girl came crying to her mother and told her about what she had gone through. The mother told the incident to the victim's father who was posted in Jaipur and returned from night duty.

The father went to Rahuwas police station to register a complaint but couldn’t do so.

Public outcry against the incident

As soon as the incident was revealed, people created a ruckus and vandalized the police station. The accused had locked himself in a room in the police station itself, but people annoyed with the incident took the accused out by breaking the window of the police station and thrashed him in public. The video of this went viral.

After the protest, the police took the accused SI Bhupendra Singh (54) into custody and suspended him, while the victim was brought to Dausa District Hospital for medical examination on Friday late at night.

Accused arrested under POCSO Act

The victim was presented in the court for her statement on Saturday morning and the accused sub-inspector was arrested under the POCSO act in the afternoon.

Vandita Rana, Dausa superintendent of police (SP) said that the condition of the girl was normal and she was not seriously injured. At the same time, the accused Sub Inspector Bhupendra Singh was suspended after being taken into custodian police arrested the accused SI.

