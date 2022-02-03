Uttar Pradesh: Police sub-inspector suspended for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Varanasi: An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector has been suspended after a woman, pursuing a lab technician course, accused him of raping her for nine months on the pretext of marriage.

Varanasi commissioner of police, A. Satish Ganesh, ordered the suspension of Saramohana outpost in-charge, Vinay Tiwari, and ordered a probe into the allegations levelled on him by the woman for raping her for nine months.

In her complaint, the woman, belonging to Chandauli district and pursuing course of lab technician in Varanasi, said that the sub-inspector had met her nine months ago. After a few meetings, he informed the complainant that his divorce case was in the final stage in the court after which he would marry her.

The woman alleged that he also made physical relations with her.

When she tried to pressurise him for marriage, he started threatening her of lodging fake cases against her and her family members.

Scared of threats, the woman initially made a complaint to the Commissionerate police through registered post and later appeared before them on Monday. The Commissioner said that taking note of the woman's complaint, the SI was suspended and a probe has been ordered.

Meanwhile, the additional police commissioner Subhash Chandra Dubey has ordered the additional DCP to probe into the role of the Lanka police for not lodging an FIR against a pharmacist in a similar case.

Instead of lodging an FIR against the pharmacist for sexually exploiting a woman by promising to marry her, the Lanka police started pressurising the woman for compromise.

Dubey said that the woman met him several days ago and taking note of her complaint, he had ordered the Lanka police to lodge an FIR and initiate appropriate action against the pharmacist.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:01 AM IST